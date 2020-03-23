Federal government waives M-STEP requirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell about 3% on Wall Street Monday as Congress hit another roadblock in talks to inject nearly $2 trillion into the coronavirus-weakened economy. Even an extraordinary flood of support for markets from the Federal Reserve wasn’t enough to lift stocks, as frustration with Washington and the number of virus cases rise.

Another attempt to advance the aid bill failed on Capitol Hill in an afternoon vote. The plan would send checks to U.S. households and offer support for small businesses and the hard-hit travel industry, among other things, but Democrats say it too heavily favors corporations at the expense of public health and workers.