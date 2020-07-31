Federal program providing extra $600 a week to unemployed expires Friday

(WWLP) – The federal program that is currently providing more than 30 million unemployed Americans with an extra $600 per week expires Friday.

As of now, leaders on Capitol Hill aren’t on the same page on a new plan to help those struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides agree that help is needed but they can’t decide how to move forward.

According to Politico, hours of high-level talks on Thursday night between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer yielded almost no progress.

The leading GOP proposal would renew federal unemployment payments at 66 percent of lost wages or $200 per week.

The talks will continue through the weekend but a deal doesn’t seem likely. The number of first-time unemployment aid claims crept up last week in both Massachusetts and nationwide compared to the prior week.

Unemployment numbers went up by more than 1,000 here in Massachusetts which is a sign of continuing economic uncertainty more than four months into the pandemic.