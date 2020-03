WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a special briefing Wednesday morning the Wichita County Health District announced that there was a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County.

According to a press release from The Health District, the patient is a 64-year-old Wichita County resident who traveled to Budapest and Hungary.

The patient flew into the DFW Airport and then drove to Wichita Falls. Upon return, the patient developed a cough and a sore throat. The patient was seen by a private physician and was tested by a private laboratory.

The patient is currently being cared for at home and their movement has been restricted to their care setting only.

Upon the patient’s return to Wichita Falls, public health guidelines were followed so that the patient and spouse were isolated at home other than the medical visit. They have not had been anywhere in Texoma or had any contact with individuals in the area.

The only other person the patient has had contact with the Spouse and the spouse self-isolated from the patient and is showing no symptoms associated with the virus. There are no other members in the household.

This patient has no connection to Sheppard Air Force Base.

