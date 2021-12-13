First case of omicron identified in New Hampshire

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

Concord, NH — The first case of omicron has been reported by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The New Hampshire resident from Cheshire County had traveled out-of-state and was exposed to someone who was identified to have the omicron strain. The NH resident is considered to be fully vaccinated but had not gotten a booster dose. Their symptoms were minor and they have recovered during home isolation.

55.3% of the state have been reported to be fully vaccinated with 61.4% having at least one dose.

“Anybody 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated against COVID-19, including people who were previously infected with COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “And people who have already completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series should get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to have optimal protection against both the currently circulating Delta variant, and the new emerging Omicron variant.”