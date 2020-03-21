Watch Live
First COVID-19 death in Tennessee confirmed by Metro Public Health Department

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Health Department officials were notified today of the first reported COVID-19 death of a Davidson County resident.

According to reports, the individual was a 73-year old man with underlying health conditions who died due to complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).  

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”  

Metro Public Health Department officials say, there have been a total of 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County.  The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old.  Fifteen people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.    

Everyone can do their part by staying informed and continue to take routine health precautions to stop the spread of germs.  

