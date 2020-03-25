Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

First COVID-19 related death at MMH

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/ Fox 24) – The first Coronavirus death in Midland has officially been reported by Midland Memorial Hospital.

A release from the hospital Tuesday afternoon confirmed a man in his 60’s has died as a result of the Coronavirus.

MMH had two confirmed cases, a man in his 60’s and another in his 80’s that also traveled to Mississippi.

This is the first COVID-19 related death reported in Midland County and in the Permian Basin.

Officials with the City of Odessa provided an update on Tuesday afternoon and said they have tested 35 people and at least 21 of those tests are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories