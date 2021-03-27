FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the first Educator Vaccination Day in Massachusetts at mass vaccination sites.

Massachusetts has set aside three Saturdays and a Sunday for the 400,000 educators in the state to get vaccinated, following President Joe Biden’s requested for the country to prioritize vaccinations for educators. Which includes teachers, school staff and child care workers.

The state is moving forward with reopening school buildings to elementary students starting April 5.

“Being vaccinated allows me to be reassured that I am going to be safe, my family is going to be safe and the kids who have been staying in the program with us will be safe,” Justin Bresnahan from the the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke told 22News.

Only first-dose appointments will be available across the designated dates.

The next dates will be next month starting April 3, 10 and 11. All educators who are eligible for the designated appointments should use the preregistration system to book an appointment for the designated days.