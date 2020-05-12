First Georgia COVID-19 death earlier than expected

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New data released by the Georgia Department of Health shows that the first reported death in the state came on March 5th — that’s a week earlier than the first reported date back on March 12th. That’s when a 67-year-old man died at Wellstar Kennestone with COVID-19 complications.
To put things into perspective, the first cases reported in Georgia were on Monday, March 2nd, so the death comes just 3 days after the first supposed known cases entered Georgia.
That case — was a traveler who had recently returned from Italy.
