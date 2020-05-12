First Georgia COVID-19 death earlier than expected

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New data released by the Georgia Department of Health shows that the first reported death in the state came on March 5th — that’s a week earlier than the first reported date back on March 12th. That’s when a 67-year-old man died at Wellstar Kennestone with COVID-19 complications.

To put things into perspective, the first cases reported in Georgia were on Monday, March 2nd, so the death comes just 3 days after the first supposed known cases entered Georgia.

That case — was a traveler who had recently returned from Italy.

