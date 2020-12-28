First long-term care Massachusetts resident to get vaccination

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BOSTON (State House News Service) – As vaccine teams prepare to visit long-term care facilities this week, more than 35,000 people in Massachusetts have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 146,000 doses of the vaccine have arrived in the state so far, according the state’s first round of vaccine reporting.

The Department of Public Health on Dec. 24 added a vaccine dashboard outlining number of doses administered and shipped, people vaccinated, distribution by county, demographic breakdowns of those receiving vaccines, and vaccines administered by different type of providers. The first dashboard, released Thursday, showed that within the last seven days 35,524 doses were administered and 87,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the state.

As of Dec. 22, providers in Suffolk County, a health care base for the state, received the most doses — clocking in at a cumulative total of 50,075. People between the ages 30-49 represent the largest group who have been administered a COVID-19 vaccine with those aged 50-69 coming in second, according to the DPH data.

The next dashboard is expected to be released on Thursday, Dec. 31 by 5 p.m.

Early doses are being limited to frontline health care workers and long-term care residents – a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to immunize long-term care residents and staff begins at those facilities this week.

State officials on Monday said Shirley Nolan, a retired teacher who lives at Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston, will at 10 a.m. become the first long-term care facility resident in Massachusetts to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The population of Massachusetts is about 6.9 million and limited early supplies of the vaccine mean that the process of vaccinating everyone who wants the two-dose vaccine will take months.