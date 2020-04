COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Amid tragic times, a moment of hope and happiness today at St. Francis Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Georgia.

The first patient to be removed from a ventilator at the hospital has been released from the facility. Ms. Olive Vidalkendall went home on Thursday.

Hospital staff cheered and clapped as Ms. Vidalkendall was rolled down the hall in a wheelchair as she left the hospital.

You can watch the joyful moment here: