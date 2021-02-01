First positive COVID case a year ago today

BOSTON (SHNS) – One year ago today, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and just the eighth case detected in the United States.

The man, who turned out to be a University of Massachusetts Boston student in his 20s, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China and sought medical attention shortly after returning home.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said at the time, in a press release announcing the positive test.

“Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts,” Bharel said.

Today, Massachusetts public health officials are on the verge of recording half a million cases of the deadly virus and more than 25.9 million cases have been reported nationwide.

Incidentally, this first case has not been traced to any known widespread transmission of the virus.

It wasn’t until the end of February that a Biogen conference at the Long Wharf Marriott would become a superspreading event.