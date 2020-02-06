Breaking News
Flight from South Korea to Las Vegas diverted to LAX due to coronavirus scare

Coronavirus

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon due to a coronavirus scare. According to a statement from a Korean Air spokesperson, the flight was diverted due to three passengers onboard who had stayed in China within two weeks of their departure from South Korea.

The flight diverted to Los Angeles where those three passengers went through the quarantine process. According to Korean Air, those passengers all have US passports. They all cleared the quarantine process.

After it was confirmed that the three passengers did not have the coronavirus, Flight KE005 was cleared to continue to Las Vegas with all passengers onboard, including the three who went through testing.

The flight left LAX at about 3:45 p.m. pacific time and arrived at 5:07 p.m. pacific time at McCarran International Airport (LAS) Wednesday evening.

