Breaking News
Mittineague School in West Springfield closed for deep cleaning as precaution against coronavirus

Florida House of Representatives evacuated over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida House of Representatives has been evacuated over concerns about the coronavirus, according to a Twitter post by State Representative Shevrin Jones. The post says the members have been asked to leave the chambers so they can be cleaned. The post says members were possibly exposed at a conference.

The post does not say if it’s the same CPAC conference attended by U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz who represents parts of Northwest Florida. Gaetz announced Monday that he was self-quarantining after being exposed at the conference.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories