Fort Benning employee tests positive for COVID-19, quarantine at home

A Fort Benning employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release put out by the post’s public affairs office.

This is the third case associated with the Army installation adjacent to Columbus.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare received the positive results March 22 from the Columbus Health Department.

This individual had contact with a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fort Benning officials.

Since March 16, this individual has been in self-quarantine at home, which is located off post, and has followed all protective measures as outlined by the CDC, the news release stated.