Fort Drum Commander instates new COVID-19 restrictions

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 restrictions are in place on the Fort Drum military base.

On January 12, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., issued General Order 1L which addressed COVID-19 mitigation measures for personnel. The order included restriction of movement, travel, visitation, testing, activities, quarantine and isolation.

“Prevention and mitigation measures are necessary to reduce the transmission of the disease of COVID-19,” MG Beagle stated in the order. “Restrictions on certain activities are essential to the readiness of the force. It is critical for Service Members to maintain readiness at all times under these conditions.”

Fort Drum will now require official visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit negative test results. This applies to all non-Department of Defense contractors and civilians who need access to DoD buildings for meetings or other official business.

These visitors will complete a Certification of Vaccination form at the Visitor Control Center prior to entering the installation. Those who are not vaccinated must receive a COVID-19 test within 72-hours of visiting at their own expense.

Another major point addressed in the General order was protocols on Restriction of Movement or “ROM.” Restriction of movement standards includes requiring an individual to remain at their residence, limiting close contacts, considering ROM location as an official duty location and self-monitor for advancing COVID-19 symptoms.

Soldiers and DA Civilians deploying outside of the United States and redeploying back to the country will be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before departure and three to five days after returning to the U.S.

For other official travel, both domestic and international travel remains unrestricted for vaccinated personnel. Supervisors will determine if ROM is necessary for unvaccinated service members and civilians. All will be required to be tested three to five days after arriving in the U.S. after traveling internationally.

Regarding leave, pass and off duty travel, Restriction of Movement will be determined by commanders or supervisors for unvaccinated service members. If ROM is deemed necessary, it will be performed at a location determined by the command.

Personnel who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to remain out of the workplace for at least five days, regardless of vaccination. Individuals may return to work if they have no symptoms of COVID-19, or if they are symptom-free for 24 hours.

Restrictions on venues and activities have also been issued. According to the General Order, some venues may limit capacity or availability based on the rate of COVID-19 community transmission.

Brigade-level commanders are now authorized to restrict a portion of their indoor physical fitness spaces for vaccinated personnel only.

Social gatherings that follow CDC guidelines are permitted. Any Army-sponsored meeting, event or conference with over 50 participants will require an Exception to Police approved by the Under Secretary of the Army. At these events, all non-military attendees will be required to certify vaccination status or have an approved exemption.

Fort Drum will also continue to require face masks for all personnel, including service members, family members, civilians, contractors and visitors. Vaccinated personnel will not be required to conduct Restriction of Movement before or after deployment.

Currently, the Department of Defense considers an individual vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

These rules apply to individuals subject to military orders and stationed, assigned or attached to Fort Drum and U.S. Government civilian employees. The order superseded all prior orders addressing COVID-19.