Fourth Easthampton resident tests positive for COVID-19

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth Easthampton resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a city news release, the public health nurse has contacted each case and conducted a contact investigation.

“All cases are educated on the requirements of isolation and are sent the requirements in writing,” Health Agent Bri Eichstaedt said. “Our public health nurse checks in with each patient twice a day.”

Eichstaedt is reminding residents that it is important to self-quarantine if you start to develop any symptoms and to call a doctor.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle urges residents to “show support of front line workers by following public health orders. Their daily sacrifices and commitment keeps our City safe. Everyone must do their part to have their backs.”