Foxwoods announces first employee to test positive for COVID-19

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– A Foxwoods Resort Casino employee has tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
Foxwoods officials announced on Wednesday that a team member tested positive for coronavirus on July 22, but has had minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group.
The casino’s Safety Prevention and Response Team has begun contact tracing and those who were in contact with the employee have been notified. Those with prolonged contact will now be tested and quarantined for 14 days.
Foxwoods says that this is their first case of an employee testing positive for Covid-19 and that they’ve seen thousands of guests visit the casino since they reopened on June 1.
Below is a statement on the matter from Foxwoods:
“We have been informed of a Foxwoods team member who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22. The individual has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group. Once made aware of the case, we immediately notified our Safety Prevention and Response Team who quickly began contact tracing. Those who had prolonged contact with the individual have already been notified. They will be tested and remain quarantined for 14 days even if they test negatively.
To our knowledge, this is the first positive team member case at Foxwoods, and we have seen thousands of guests visit us since reopening on June 1. We’re confident in our resort safety protocols and the processes in place to help safeguard our teams and guests. In addition to mandatory mask usage and temperature checks for everyone, we are conducting wellness screenings for team members before each shift to ensure all are healthy and feeling their best. Team members who are feeling unwell are also asked to stay home.
We are constantly reevaluating where safety enhancements may be necessary and remain committed to keeping Foxwoods a safe destination for everyone.“Jason Guyot, SVP of Resort Operations and Interim CEO at Foxwoods Resort Casino