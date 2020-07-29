Foxwoods announces first employee to test positive for COVID-19

A sign at the entrance to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, Conn., announces its reopening, Monday, June 1, 2020. Both tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, closed since March 17, opened despite opposition from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who has limited power regarding the sovereign nations. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– A Foxwoods Resort Casino employee has tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Foxwoods officials announced on Wednesday that a team member tested positive for coronavirus on July 22, but has had minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group.

The casino’s Safety Prevention and Response Team has begun contact tracing and those who were in contact with the employee have been notified. Those with prolonged contact will now be tested and quarantined for 14 days.

Foxwoods says that this is their first case of an employee testing positive for Covid-19 and that they’ve seen thousands of guests visit the casino since they reopened on June 1.

Below is a statement on the matter from Foxwoods: