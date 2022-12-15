An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The White House is announcing steps to fight back against the winter COVID-19 wave.

The Biden administration has announced it is making free at home COVID -19 tests available again this winter.

In order to fight a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, testing kits from the government will be available again. While the public health officials say they don’t expect a surge as big as last year, they have watched cases grow steadily since Thanksgiving. Orders for the testing kits will start shipping next week, just before people start to gather for the Christmas holiday. Doctors say easy access to testing kits is important, especially since not many people received their booster shots.

“It basically serves as a warning that COVID-19 is still here it’s still spreading and the most vulnerable individuals. Elderly, those with weak immune systems, are really at risk of getting more severe infection,” Armando Paez, Chief Division of Infectious Diseases, Baystate Medical Center told 22News.

The Biden administration had ended the free at-home COVID-19 test program in September because additional funding was not approved by congress. The White House said it decided to relaunch the popular program as COVID-19 cases started increasing again by shifting existing money.