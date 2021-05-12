Free test sites expanded through September

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration on Wednesday announced another expansion of the state’s free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 test sites, which will now remain operating through Sept. 30.

The free sites, which are open to all Massachusetts residents, first launched in July 2020 and COVID-19 command center officials said more than 2.3 million tests had been conducted there as of March 3, 2021.

Testing has slowed as more people become vaccinated against the coronavirus, and Gov. Charlie Baker suggested earlier this month that an expansion of the free testing initiative was possible.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, fewer and fewer people are as concerned about getting tested as they might have been before,” he said on May 6. “Testing remains critically important and we’ve made decisions to maintain a lot of our free testing sites and our free testing partners here in Massachusetts at least throughout the month of June and into July, and we’ll see where we are at that point in time.