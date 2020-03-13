Friday’s top 3 stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Here is a summary of Friday’s top three stories on 22News.

Agawam High School will be closed for the day today.

Superintendent Steve Lemanski said on Facebook that he received a report that a family member of a student at the school was tested for the Coronavirus. He said results have not yet been determined and the cancellation is for the high school only. Crews will be at the high school today, for a deep clean of the building. Lemanski said the school should be operating back to normal by Monday.

Springfield Technical Community College is closed today, as staff prepares for a deep cleaning of the entire campus.

The school has hired an outside vendor to perform the cleaning over the weekend. There are still no known cases of COVID-19 within the city of Springfield — this extensive cleaning is out of an abundance of caution. Students will be away from campus for Spring Break, which runs from Monday through Friday of next week.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer confirmed that two Pittsfield residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and are hospitalized.

Seven other people in Berkshire County are under quarantine, and another 6 residents had to complete a two-week quarantine – but they have returned back to work now. As of right now, there are no known direct links between the two new cases and the seven possible cases.

Governor Baker announced that there are now 108 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts which is the 4th most in the country.