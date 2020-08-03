FTC files complaint against California company for false COVID-19 treatment plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is charging a California based company with false advertising of a COVID-19 treatment plan.

Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Inc. began offering an Emergency D-Virus plan as a treatment for COVID-19 in March 2020. The FTC sent Golden Sunrise a letter in April 2020, warning that it should immediately remove all advertising claims that the products could prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. The FTC complaint alleges that Golden Sunrise has ignored the order and has continued marketing the treatment.

The company has also promoted and sold dietary supplements as treatments for cancer and Parkinson’s disease, as well as many other different serious health conditions and diseases. Some of the treatments cost as much as $170,000 to $200,000. According to the FTC the products are comprised mainly of various herbs and spices and the health claims are unsubstantiated.

The FTC also alleges that the defendants falsely claim their products and treatment plans have been reviewed and accepted by the FDA, and designated safe and effective.

You can read the full complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.