FTC warns of coronavirus products scams

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent warning letters to seven companies advertising products that claim to treat or prevent coronavirus (COVID-19).

The agencies sent the letters to the following companies:

According to the FDA, currently there are no approved vaccines, drugs or other products available to treat or prevent the virus.

The FTC has created a new consumer blog post with information about how to identify and avoid coronavirus-related scams. Coronavirus: Scammers follow the headlines notes that scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts as a ruse to take consumers’ money and get their personal information.