Funeral homes improving Michigan’s response to slowing the spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials are hoping a new emergency order will slow the spread of coronavirus.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order on Saturday that requires doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths quicker.



“MDHHS is committed to protecting the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I am issuing this emergency order,” Gordon said in a written statement. “To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible. I appreciate the work of our funeral home directors and physicians right now, and I am grateful to partner with them in taking quick action during this pandemic.”



The order which is effective immediately will get important death information to public health officials so they can better provide health services and enforce health laws, according to a press release from the State Emergency Operations Center.



As of Saturday, April 4th, Michigan had recorded 14,225 cases of COVID-19 with 540 deaths.