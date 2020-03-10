Georgia Rep. Doug Collins enters self-quarantine after taking photo with patient who tested positive for COVID-19

Georgia congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins has gone into self-quarantine after being notified after he was in a photo with someone who has tested positive. He posted to his Twitter account to make an announcement about it this afternoon.

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19.



While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.



Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

That happened nine days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Collins was in Columbus this weekend to open the Columbus Republican HQ, before he knew he had been exposed to a person with the virus.

Collins was doing what candidates do on Saturday in Columbus. He was pressing the flesh and working the crowd.

About 250 Republicans turned out for the opening of the headquarters and Collins was on the ground here for about an hour and a half. He had an earlier stop that day in Fayetteville.

Collins has shown no signs of the virus, his spokesman said. They went further to say that, in fact he has been keeping up his daily routine which includes running.