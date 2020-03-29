Giant Eagle launches new site listing confirmed cases of COVID-19 after multiple employees test positive

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle said that multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a newly launched website, which includes the latest numbers, one of those individuals works at a GetGo in Brunswick, Ohio. The grocery store chain said more cases are likely to follow.

“This site gives the location of the store, the date of the confirmed test, the date when the affected employee was last in the store and the current status of the store,” Giant Eagle explained.

Giant Eagle has made other changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic: