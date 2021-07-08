Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 4 million

(WWLP) — The global death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 4 million, as the crisis seems to be turning into a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It’s also about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia.

Even then, it’s widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases or deliberate concealment. With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 8,000, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January.