COVID-19 testing site for first responders opens at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. (SHNS/WWLP) – Efforts to expand coronavirus testing capacity and the availability of medical supplies continued on Sunday, as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts hit 12,500.

Visiting a new drive-through testing facility for first responders in Foxboro, Governor Charlie Baker said state officials had received a shipment of 100 ventilators from a federal stockpile. He again expressed gratitude for the recent delivery of 1-million masks on a New England Patriots plane and said a mask decontamination system in Somerville would soon be up and running.

The new testing site was set up in four days, and Baker said a lot of people are “putting a lot of effort into making sure that we’re as prepared as we can be.”

The facility is meant for first responders that are exhibiting at least one COVID-19 symptom to get quick, free testing. The state has a goal of running 3,500 tests per day. Saturday, they administered nearly 6,000.

On Sunday, Baker noted increased testing is at the center of the Massachusetts response to the virus.

This is literally a local, state, federal, public, private partnership that’s been involved in setting this up including the healthcare workers behind us that are running the site today. Gov. Charlie Baker

State officials are anticipating a COVID-19 surge to peak somewhere between April 10 and April 20.