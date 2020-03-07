Gov. McMaster and state health professionals give update on the Coronavirus in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster held a news conference with South Carolina health care professionals to provide an update on the Coronavirus in the state.

Gov. McMaster assured the public that there is no need to panic and that people should go about their daily lives “with the understanding that there is a new virus out there.”

Dr. Linda Bell from the Department of Health and Environmental Control reiterated that there were two presumptive positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID19) in South Carolina with one in Charleston County and one in Kershaw County.

The woman in Charleston County is in her 30s and the woman in Kershaw County is in her 80s.

The Charleston County woman returned from a trip to Italy and France.

The origin of the Kershaw County woman’s symptoms are unknown but are still being investigated.

Health professionals said that the process for presumptive positive cases is to send the tests to the CDC.

The CDC will send the results around 24-48 hours later to confirm if the case is positive or negative.

Gov. McMaster and the other health professionals said that they’ve been planning for this and are following the standard operating procedures for any type of communicable disease.

Dr. Ed O’Bryan of the Medical University of South Carolina announced that MUSC will be providing free urgent care platform for people having flu-like symptoms.

The platform will allow anyone in South Carolina experiencing these flu-like symptoms to have free access to healthcare from their homes 24 hours a day.

To access the urgent care platform go to musc.care and type in the code COVID19.

Gov. McMaster mentioned that he has been in constant communication with Vice President Mike Pence who assured him that whatever is necessary will be done.

Dr. Bell says that DHEC has around 80-100 test kits available to treat patients per day.

Gov. McMaster reassured the public that the state has the systems to respond.