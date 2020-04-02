1  of  2
Breaking News
Weekly jobless claims surge to record 6.6 million Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenmeadow Retirement Home in Longmeadow
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: Coronavirus devastates the U.S. job market as more than 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Reeves orders statewide shelter-in-place order for Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health determined that the state has now reached a critical point in the cycle of the outbreak. Reeves announced his decision to issue the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi at a press conference this afternoon. 

Mississippi is rapidly increasing testing and strictly enforcing quarantines for anyone that investigators believe has been exposed to the virus. The shelter-in-place will begin this Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and be in effect until Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories