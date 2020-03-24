1  of  3
Gov. Reeves to sign order to ban gatherings of 10 or more; only essential employees can go to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves addressed the public on Tuesday about the coronavirus (COVID-19). This was Reeves first public appearance before the media after being in self-quarantine after returning from a trip to Spain.

Reeves said he plans to sign an executive order to ban gatherings of 10 or more, including church services, weddings and funerals. Restaurants and businesses will also be ordered to close their dining areas. Drive-thru and delivery services will still be allowed.

The governor also stated that the order will also prohibit visitations at hospitals and long-term health care facilities.

According to the order, non-essential employees should work from home. Only essential workers will be allowed to leave home to go to their place of employment.

