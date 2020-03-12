Governor Baker meeting with Pittsfield mayor to discuss coronavirus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is traveling to Berkshire County Thursday afternoon, to discuss preparedness for the coronavirus.

Baker will be meeting at 2:00 P.M. with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, and is expected to speak to members of the media afterward.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting seven presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Berkshire County, including cases in Otis and Clarksburg. Several employees of Berkshire Medical Center have been placed on paid leave for two weeks as a precaution against the coronavirus, hospital spokesperson Michael Leary said.

Leary did not reveal how many patients have been treated at the hospital, or how many employees are on leave.

The spread of the virus has been particularly concerning in Berkshire County, because the DPH says the cases there cannot be linked to international travel or to isolated and known chains of transmission.

Tyer is scheduled to announce the City of Pittsfield’s plan to deal with the Coronavirus during a news conference at 11:00 A.M.