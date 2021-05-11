Grocery senior hours no longer required

Shoppers wait in line to enter a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The dedicated shopping times are designed to allow seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions to shop among smaller crowds and reduce their chances of acquiring the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BOSTON (SHNS) – State guidance for retail businesses from June 2020 required that grocery stores and other shops with pharmacy departments reserve at least one dedicated hour each morning they are open for adults 60 and older.

As of Monday, when updates to the state’s retail and restaurant safety standards took effect, that requirement is no longer in place. Instead, per the updated version, “Retail stores are encouraged to offer exclusive hours or other accommodations for those in high-risk populations” identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated retail guidance still requires face coverings for workers and customers, imposes capacity limits, and calls for six feet of separation between individuals when possible.