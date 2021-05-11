Grocery senior hours no longer required

BOSTON (SHNS) – State guidance for retail businesses from June 2020 required that grocery stores and other shops with pharmacy departments reserve at least one dedicated hour each morning they are open for adults 60 and older.
As of Monday, when updates to the state’s retail and restaurant safety standards took effect, that requirement is no longer in place. Instead, per the updated version, “Retail stores are encouraged to offer exclusive hours or other accommodations for those in high-risk populations” identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The updated retail guidance still requires face coverings for workers and customers, imposes capacity limits, and calls for six feet of separation between individuals when possible.