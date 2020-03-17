Breaking News
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital receives federally funded COVID-19 testing kits

by: Mikayla Newton

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM)- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has received a federally approved Coronavirus testing kit.

The kit itself contains four small vials inside of a white box of packaging, all of which are bagged in plastic.

“The turn around time is two and a half days,” said Sam Shaw, Continuous Improvement Program Facilitator at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

After the initial step of testing, the sample sent to a lab at Guthrie and then to another lab.

Shaw mentioned some of the criteria for a patient to be tested for the virus. If a patient has had a fever and shortness of breath, are just a few of the symptoms.

“The criteria could change in the future. This has been an ever-moving target. We’re looking for the populations that have COVID-19, but that is our criteria currently. We are also looking at travel to any of the endemic regions internationally as well as the pop-up locations that we’ve been seeing across the United States,” said Shaw.

Experts continue to promote healthy hand hygiene as a way to prevent any of the symptoms of the Coronavirus.

