Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office taking precautions against coronavirus

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Every visitor going in and out of the Hampshire County Jail will need to fill out this coronavirus screening form, to ensure they are healthy.

The Hampshire County Jail and Corrections Facility has implemented more health screening questionnaires for visitors and volunteers as more cases of the coronavirus continue to increase.

The facility in Northampton sees more than 100 people going in and out of its doors every day.

The jail has also formed a multi-disciplinary team from various departments including medical, security and transportation to provide information and updates on health and safety.

Sheriff Patrick Calihane told 22News that officials will also be working closely with Cooley Dickinson hospital for medical supplies and updates.

“On a daily basis now we are putting together teams of people inside the facility that are communicating on what’s the best next step and that is going to continue throughout this outbreak,” Sheriff Calihane said.

Visitation hours will remain open for now, but that could change if the outbreaks continue to worsen. It’s unclear how long these screenings are set to last.