HCC to host weekly vaccination clinics

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) plans to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week.

According to a statement issued by HCC, the clinics will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at least through the month of September in Parking Lot M outside the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation. Starting Tuesday, August 24th, the clinics will be open to any member of the public interested in getting the vaccine. While walk-in appointments are welcome, those interested in pre-registering for the clinic can do so online.

The clinic will offer both doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the one-shot Johnson and Johnson. HCC’s vaccination efforts will be managed by the healthcare company Curative. According to the company, Curative has administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines in communities throughout western Massachusetts.

HCC will not require students, faculty, or staff to be vaccinated before they return to campus for the start of the upcoming semester. However, HCC will require everyone to wear a mask inside campus buildings regardless of their vaccination status.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is also available at HCC. The testing site is open six days a week in Parking Lot M every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.