Health district reports possible case of coronavirus in Clark County, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Health District has received a report of a potential case of coronavirus in Clark County.

According to a statement from the health district, the person is currently in isolation at a local hospital and will continue to be monitored while testing is done by the Centers for Disease Control for 2019 novel coronavirus.

The health district held a news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

“The Health District has been monitoring this situation and working closely with our health care partners to ensure they were prepared for potential patients,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Our hospitals are very experienced in isolating and taking care of ill patients, and we will continue to coordinate the testing process and communications with our partners at the state and the CDC.”

The district said it is current to note there are four types of coronavirus. Currently, only the CDC has the capability to test for the novel coronavirus which is what the Clark County person is being tested for. Patients who receive a diagnosis of coronavirus in local health care facilities have test positive for a common strain of the virus, not the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The health district encourages the following preventative measures everyday:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You can find more information on the coronavirus at this health district link.