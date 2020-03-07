Health officials concerned about possible shortage of face masks as coronavirus fears increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for face masks is high but health workers are the ones who need them the most.

The U.S. Surgeon General tweeted that people need to stop buying face masks. Specifically, the N-95 respirators because they’re especially important for health workers. 22News spoke to a woman from West Springfield who hopes she won’t have to buy a mask.

“I don’t feel now there is a need for one, and I hope there isn’t in this area,” Bea Robinson said.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi said face masks don’t entirely provide protection against the coronavirus.

“There’s no need for people to wear surgical masks, they do no good in public, because the sides the sides of the masks are open and the germs will exit the sides,” Calvi warned.

The federal government announced it’s taking steps to increase the availability of the N-95 respirator face masks and will prioritize them for healthcare workers.

22News looked up costs of face masks on Amazon and they can range anywhere from $20 to $80.