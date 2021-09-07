Health officials warn of post-Labor Day COVID surge

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 03: Travelers use the tram as they make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should not travel this weekend. Those who are should wear their masks and take precautions due to the country’s high level of Covid-19 transmission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – Medical experts are warning of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after this Labor Day weekend.

The TSA reporting over 5 million people traveled by plane this weekend. Ahead of the weekend, the CDC urged unvaccinated people not to travel. They also advised vaccinated people to wear a mask and avoid large crowds because of the transmission rates throughout the country, fearing a surge in cases.

Not only among adults but children too. Recent data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than 1 in 5 new cases are in children.

Dr. Kavita Patel told 22News, “You should especially be cautious about travel if you have children in school or starting school soon because most cases of transmission are likely to happen during travel outside contacts and those could be cases you carry into the classroom.”

The average weekly number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was nearly 300 percent higher this Labor Day weekend compared to the same time last year, according to Johns Hopkins University, but the average number of deaths was more than 86 percent higher this time last year.