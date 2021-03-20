Here’s how to spend your stimulus check

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people in western Massachusetts have already receieved their $1,400 stimulus check.

Many of those people are deciding how to use it, like Sara Sciarrino from Longmeadow and Cahryn Coeoho from East Granby.

Experts at Frobes say that you should try and pay any outstanding balances they have first, and to make sure you are up to date with credit cards, rent and auto loans.

After that, its time to look at your emergency fund, which is what Coeoho is doing.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future I mean we already don’t know what’s going on still with the vaccination and things like that so it’s better to be more safe than sorry. I don’t want to spend it right now because things seem to be uncertain,” Coeoho said.

You can also split it up, a chunk into savings and another to treat yourself.

“Today I bought two tickets to see Lady Gaga, I wanted to see her so badly so my friend and I are going to go see her in August,” Sciarrino said.

Today I bought two tickets to see Lady Gaga (laugh) I wanted to see her so badly so my friend and I are going to go see her in August