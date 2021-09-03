Holyoke mayor to make mask announcement Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Acting Mayor Terence Murphy is set to hold a news conference Friday morning, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and mask policy in the city.

A news release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office states that Murphy will join Board of Health Director Sean Gonsalves and City Nurse Deborah Schaier for the 11:00 A.M. news conference. The release did not indicate what Friday’s announcement will be.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in western Massachusetts and across the country due to the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant. Nearby Northampton and Easthampton recently implemented new mandatory indoor masking policies, with masking also required for certain outdoor events where social distancing is not possible. Neighboring South Hadley has requested its businesses also require patrons to wear masks indoors, but it is not a mandate.

22News will be covering Friday’s announcement, which you can watch streaming live on WWLP.com and on the 22News mobile app.