“Honk for the birthday boy” – celebrating in self isolation

by: WDIV's Steve Garagiola

Posted: / Updated:

(WDIV)  A little boy from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan couldn’t celebrate his fourth birthday Tuesday with a party because of social distancing, but that didn’t stop his best friends from making it special for him.

Aiden’s best friends live down the street. The children and their father put a sign up in front of Aiden’s house telling drivers to “honk for the birthday boy.”

“Definitely unexpected. Not what we were planning, but we’ve made due,” his mom said.  “We woke up early this morning and the first thing we had was cake for breakfast.” 

