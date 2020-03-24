Houston, Harris County issues ‘stay home-work safe’ order

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston and Harris County have issued a “stay home-work safe” order in the midst of the spreading coronavirus.

“This means that all of us should stay home, unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety to our community. Those of us whose jobs are essential to health and safety must do everything we can to maintain six feet from one another… if your work is essential you must work safe. Hence, stay home-work safe.” Harris County Judge Lind Hidalgo

The order comes one day after Dallas County issued a similar directive. Houston joins Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin with the order.

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020

Neighboring Galveston County has a stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

In East Texas, there is no such order yet in place. Smith County has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus with 10 confirmed cases.

However, County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Monday that he has “no plans” at this time to issue a stay-at-home order and would consider such a move as a “last resort.”

In Texas, there are nearly 500 confirmed cases and at least eight confirmed deaths. On Monday, Gov. Abbott asked President Trump to declare the state a federal disaster area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.