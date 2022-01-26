How has COVID-19 impacted the 2022 tax season?

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is underway for 2022 and the second round of taxes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will once again be a little more complicated.

One major difference for filing this year is the child tax credit. If you received a child tax credit in 2021 your federal refund will be smaller than usual this year.

This is because those payments came out of what you would normally get back as part of your return, the government just gave it back early.

It is important to note that the stimulus check payments received in 2021 will not affect your return. Those will be treated the same as 2020 payments and are not considered taxable income.