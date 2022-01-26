How has COVID-19 impacted the 2022 tax season?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is underway for 2022 and the second round of taxes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will once again be a little more complicated.
One major difference for filing this year is the child tax credit. If you received a child tax credit in 2021 your federal refund will be smaller than usual this year.
This is because those payments came out of what you would normally get back as part of your return, the government just gave it back early.
It is important to note that the stimulus check payments received in 2021 will not affect your return. Those will be treated the same as 2020 payments and are not considered taxable income.