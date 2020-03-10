How the coronavirus has changed the way people worship

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Diocese Spokesperson Mark Dupont live in the 22News studio, answering questions about how the virus has changed the way people worship.

The Springfield Diocese is scaling back services in an effort to stave off the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Mark Dupont told 22News holy water fonts are to be drained, cleaned, and left empty. The Sign of Peace will be temporarily discontinued. They will also suspend the distribution of wine during communion.

Going to church is of course a community event, with lots of people close to one another, Dupont answers the following questions in the video above.

What is the diocese doing right now to protect against the spread of illnesses?

Why did the diocese decide to put these restrictions in place?

Hand sanitizer is tough to find these days – does the diocese have enough for clergy members and the Eucharistic Ministers who directly interact with parishioners?

Are the churches still offering communion to the tongue?

How is the diocese planning for what may be an outbreak of the coronavirus?

Now, there are schools within the diocese – what is happening within the schools to protect staff and students?

Have any parents or parishioners come to you with concerns about the coronavirus or the flu, or other diseases?

What is your advice to parishioners or students who may not feel well?

