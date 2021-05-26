How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While businesses will be returning to full capacity this Saturday, there may be some long-term changes to the way we live our lives, brought on by COVID.

Governor Charlie Baker recently proposed to file legislation to keep certain pandemic-era policies, such as remote meetings and expanded outdoor dining past the end of the state’s emergency order on June 15.

It would also include a ban on medical providers billing patients for COVID-related care above the costs paid by insurers. 22News spoke to David Esch from Deerfield, who said he plans to keep wearing his mask longer too.

“I am still probably going to wear a mask just as a precautionary thing because this could keep going for who knows long,” Esch said.

If the proposed legislation is not filed, these policies will expire 60 days after the end of the state of emergency.