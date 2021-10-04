How the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 could be coming next month; in preparation for federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages, the state contacted vaccine providers to understand how they could be administered for the group.

The Baker administration sent a survey to vaccine providers to gauge rollout capabilities. Heath secretary May Lou Sudders says she expects most parents to utilizing primary care practices for COVID-19 vaccines for children but local pop-up clinics say they’ll bring the vaccine wherever it’s needed.

There are nearly 1,500 primary care practices in Massachusetts and 845 are COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Right now the public should know that Pfizer has submitted data to the FDA and plans to formally request an emergency use authorization to begin vaccinations for younger kids in the upcoming weeks. Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine for children provides them with antibodies just as strong as teenagers and young adults.