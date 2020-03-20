How to talk to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your children can get confused and anxious about what they’re hearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandara Center CEO Lois Nesci said it’s important to be honest with your children about what’s going on, but to also be careful not to scare them.

“Let them know that we’re all trying to understand this,” Nesci said. “That it is an illness and some people are sick and help them also learn what are some good practices for them to engage in like washing their hands, eating well, exercising.”

Nesci said parents who are working from home, should try to create structure throughout the day and take breaks as they would normally at work.

“We wake up to this, we go to sleep to this, and everything in between,” Nesci said. “So I think that parents should be careful not to scare children, to limit media, to make sure that they have enough activity in their home to occupy time and to enjoy themselves.”

Gandara Center’s in-person and telephone services are available during the coronavirus public health crisis to help those with mental health issues. Those interested in mental health services can call 413-736-0395.