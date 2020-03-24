Hundreds laid off at Corning Inc.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – At least 367 union employees, as well as an unknown number of non-union employees, have been laid off by Corning Inc., according to United Steel Workers Local 1000 President Warren Baker.

Baker tells 18 News that the layoffs include employees at the company headquarters, the Sullivan Park location, and at the Corning Museum of Glass.

In January 2020 the company laid off an undisclosed number of non-union employees.

A spokesperson from Corning Inc. released the following statement to 18 News.

Corning Incorporated is following the directive issued by the Governor of New York designating certain businesses as “essential” or “life sustaining” and therefore excluded from the requirement to work remotely. All of Corning’s manufacturing facilities in New York are deemed essential because they manufacture products specifically identified as necessary to support essential infrastructure, industries, or the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Employees at Corning’s non-manufacturing facilities in New York are all required to work remotely for the time being. Unfortunately, a number of Corning employees at workplaces that are not deemed essential by the New York state mandate, and whose jobs are such that they cannot be performed remotely, will be subject to involuntary layoffs. Because this is driven by government mandate, in an emergency situation, we are taking extraordinary measures to provide help in the form of a $1500 payment in their next paycheck. This will not impact unemployment benefits and helps them through this challenging period. Corning Inc.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, restrictions were placed on Corning’s facility in the region, a company official told The Leader in February.

“Following the traditional Chinese New Year holiday break and in light of the travel restrictions, quarantines, and recommendations of the local government, our work at the Wuhan facility will continue only when restrictions are lifted and in accordance with our customer’s production plans. At that time, per our ramp plan, we will continue to take the necessary steps to bring the plant online.”

Facilities in New York will remain open after being deemed “essential services” by Governor Cuomo’s office.

The company announced in September 2019 that they’d received a $250 million grant from Apple. Corning Inc. had previously received $200 million from Apple to create the glass for the iPhone 11.

In the third financial quarter of 2019 Corning Inc. reported GAAP sales of $2.9 billion and core sales of $3.0 billion.

“Corning is successfully taking actions to offset recent headwinds. At the same time, we remain confident in our strategy and continue to advance our long-term growth initiatives,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president in the company’s last financial statement.

Corning’s stock price closed at 17.75 on Monday, its lowest since January 2016. Since Jan. 1, 2020 the company’s stock has fallen 39 percent.