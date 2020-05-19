“I heard a lot of good stories” – Trump admits taking hydroxychloroquine

(NBC News) President Trump surprised attendees at a White House event Monday by announcing he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine.

“I heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good I’ll tell you you’re right. I’m not gonna get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it. Front line workers take it. A lot of doctors take it,” Mr. Trump said.

The drug is an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that Mr. Trump has heavily promoted, despite an FDA warning that taking it outside a hospital setting can lead to serious heart problems.

The president claims he’s receiving letters and “calls” attesting to the drug’s effectiveness in preventing contracting the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that’s often to treat lupus and rheumatoid disease.

The American Medical Association, among other groups, said in April it is “strongly opposed” to using any medication being presented as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

“Doctors in particular stopped using it because we’re saying it doesn’t seem to work that well and it does have these issues with heart arrhythmia that’s a big concern,” says NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres.

