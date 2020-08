There's no telling what type of world we will be in post coronavirus. Some people are taking the time to invest in a future by way of the stock market. Even as the economy suffers (last month close to half the country was without a job) there is a rise in interest for the stock market, especially for first time investors.

Peter Ricchiuti is a Tulane Business Professor and well-versed in investing. He has monitored the stock market and says, "if you think about where the pandemic started, around March, you had a precipitous drop of about 30 percent over the course of just several days… one of the fastest and biggest drops we've ever seen but it came back right away. So investors are really trying to think ahead of the people who are going to be hurt who will be beneficiaries of the pandemic."